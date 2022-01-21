Vietnam’s private schools become latest victims of COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, many private schools in Saigon, Vietnam are closing down due to a lack of funds.

Even though Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son (阮金山) recently stated in a meeting that “‘It’s time to for school to start,” many officials have expressed their thoughts that as schools have closed down for some time, resuming classes may not be as easy as that.

They pointed out that with schools closing down due to the pandemic, there may not be enough classrooms for students to resume their in-person classes.

Local media had reported that as students have been asked to take online classes at home during the height of the pandemic spread, many sponsors have pulled out of investing in education sectors, resulting in more schools being unable to maintain business.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA, 越通社) reported that under these circumstances, students who wish to return to school may be faced with insufficient classrooms to house them.

At present, many private schools have closed down or suspended operations, which leads to public schools coming increasing pressure.

In just one school year, 151 preschools have closed down and suspended operations, resulting in the loss of 411 classrooms in 2020.

The Ministry of Education and Training remarked that in between the 2020 to 2021 school year, there were around 1,020 private schools with over 276,000 students. However, in reference to the number of high school students, public schools in Saigon can only meet 80% of the demand in education due to the lack of classrooms.

In addition, an official of the Saigon Education and Training Preschool Education Department remarked that private preschool education institutions in Saigon account for around 60% of the entire preschool institutions in the city.

The situation is highly reminiscent of the problems Taiwan’s own higher education system is facing with the dwindling birth rate, to which the Ministry of Interior (MOI, 內政部) pointed out in 2021 that number of newborn children in Taiwan in 2021 dropped to 153,820, making the lowest record in history.

To that, the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) also predicted that the number of freshmen students in university will surpass that of high school graduates in the 2022 academic school year, which means all high school students will be able to attend universities if they wish.

Vietnam is currently facing a similar crisis, and both nations are working hard in seeking a satisfactory solution.