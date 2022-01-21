Cowboys' Prescott fined $25,000 for comments about officials

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for comments condoning fans throwing objects at officials after a wild-card loss to San Francisco.

The fine was issued Thursday, a day after Prescott apologized in a series of tweets. Told after the game that fans were throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “Credit to them then.” He initially called it “sad” because he was told the objects were being thrown at Dallas players.

When given another chance to answer a question about fans throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “I guess it’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody was upset about the way that this thing played out.”

The 23-17 loss to the 49ers ended after Prescott gained 17 yards on a quarterback draw to the 49ers 24-yard line, and the Cowboys were unable to spike the ball in time to stop to clock for one more play. Umpire Ramon George bumped into Prescott when officially marking the ball, and then time ran out.

Prescott wasn’t the only Dallas player to criticize officials after the game. Coach Mike McCarthy also questioned why the Cowboys weren’t given time to run another play.

It was a rare public misstep from Prescott, who was criticized for his comments. He even drew a rebuke from NBA referees. He apologized two days later.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott wrote in one of three Twitter posts. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”

The defeat was a bitter ending for a franchise seeking to win multiple playoff games in the same season for the first time since the last of five Super Bowl championships 26 years ago. Prescott is now 1-3 in the playoffs.

