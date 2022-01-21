Taiwanese restaurant fined NT$270K for hiring undocumented migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A food vendor at the Nanjichang Night Market (南機場夜市) was recently fined NT$270,000 for hiring two undocumented migrant workers in five years.

According to local Chinese-language media, the food stall owner surnamed Lin (林) hired undocumented migrant workers between Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, 2021, and was discovered by the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署).

Lin argued that his spouse is a new immigrant in Taiwan and claimed that the migrant workers were family members of his wife. He explained that they came to visit and lived in their house, while also helping out with their business during the Chinese New Year.

He added that the two helpers only worked for 5 or 6 days and their relationship were not that of employers and employee. In addition, he also pointed out that he had previously made the same mistake in previous years and was fined NT$100,000, claiming that it was unlikely for him to try the same thing twice after that hefty fine.

Moreover, Lin denied that he was the person in charge of the restaurant, explaining that he wasn’t even at the shop during that time. He remarked that he was no fluent in the language spoken by the migrant workers and pointed out that it would be unlikely for him to command them to work when he didn’t even speak the language.

However, according to the business transcript unearthed by the Taipei District Court, the restaurant was wholly-owned by Lin and the employees also called him “boss,” indicating that Lin was indeed the person in charge.

The prosecutors also discovered that Lin had asked the migrant workers to be responsible for serving dishes, collecting dishes, and cleaning tableware in the restaurant from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day, while paying them NT$600 for a day’s work.

Authorities thus determined that the labor-employment relationship was clear, and it was determined that Lin illegally hired migrant workers. The Taipei Department of Labor ruled that there was nothing illegal in the punishment according to law, so Lin lost the case though he was allowed to appeal to a higher court.

According to article 44 of the “Employment Service Act” (就業服務法), “no one may illegally let foreign workers stay and engage in work.” In addition, article 57, paragraph 1, of the act also stipulates employers should not “employ a foreign worker without a permit or after the expiration of the permit, or hire a foreign worker that has been permitted to be employed at the same time by a third party.

According to Article 63 of the same act, a fine of no less than NT$150,000 but no more than NT$750,000 shall be imposed upon should anyone violate the act.

Those who violate the law again within five years shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not more than one year, criminal detention, or a fine of not more than NT$600,000.

Lin’s appeal was later overruled and he was required to come to terms with a fin of NT$270,000 for his violation.