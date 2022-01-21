Two migrant workers among local infections confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Friday that two migrant workers were among the 23 local COVID-19 cases reported on the same day.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), three of the cases were in relation to the cluster infection at the “Tasty” restaurant in Zhongli, Taoyuan.

One of the infected cases is the younger brother of case 18083 while the other two were migrant workers who had visited the restaurant on Jan.9. It was reported that they work at the Economic trade park and later unintentionally infected four other colleagues.

Chen revealed that the two migrant workers (case 18219, 18220) were not tested in the beginning, but later acquired a test after displaying symptoms. Their infections were confirmed today, and the company’s more than 1,000 employees have also undergone PCR testing.

The results are still being determined as of press time.