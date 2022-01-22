Sabres win 6-3, hand Flyers 11th straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss with a 6-3 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

Philadelphia’s skid (0-8-3) matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL this season. It is one short of the franchise record of 12 straight losses set in 1999. The Flyers are the first team in 11 years to lose 10 in a row twice in the same season.

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had two assists for the Sabres, who ended a nine-game home slide. Michael Houser made 30 saves to win his second consecutive start and improve to 4-2.

Claude Giroux tipped in two goals for the Flyers. Rasmus Ristolainen also scored in is first game back in Buffalo since getting traded during the offseason. Martin Jones gave up four goals on eight shots in 18 minutes before being replaced by Carter Hart, who finished with 14 saves.

Thompson put the Sabres ahead with power-play goals 24 seconds apart in the first period. Tuch set up Thompson for his first goal in seven games with 4:27 left. While the Flyers served a penalty for interim coach Mike Yeo’s unsuccessful challenge that Krebs was offside on the play, Thompson picked up his 14th goal off an assist by Dahlin.

Krebs scored his first NHL goals in his 20th game and sixth with the Sabres since being acquired from Vegas in a trade for former captain Jack Eichel. He got his first on a partial breakaway with two minutes left in the first period and scored again to make it 5-2 at 2:24 of the second.

Skinner gave Buffalo the lead 1:29 into the game and was set up by Dahlin on a power play 4:36 into the third period. Skinner leads the Sabres with 16 goals, and Dahlin recorded his team-best 21st assist.

The Flyers fell to 2-18-3 when failing to score first, even after Ristolainen and Giroux scored 1:16 apart for a 2-1 lead in the opening period. Giroux redirected Travis Konecny’s shot past Houser on a power play with 5:10 remaining in the game for his 14th goal.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Flyers: Forwards Joel Farabee (upper body) and Kevin Hayes (abdominal surgery) both went on injured reserve Friday and are expected to be out for a month. … F Wade Allison made his season debut after being called up from the minors with F Jackson Cates.

Sabres: F Jack Quinn (lower body) will miss four to six weeks with an injury sustained Thursday after he scored his first NHL goal. … D Will Butcher (upper body) is day to day. … D Jacob Bryson (lower body) rejoined the lineup after missing three games. … F Casey Mittelstadt (upper body) sat out his 37th game but is expected to return next week.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Dallas on Monday.

Sabres: At Ottawa on Tuesday to open four-game trip.

