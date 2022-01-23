Unseld out of protocols, set to return as Wizards coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. is out of health and safety protocols and available to be on the sideline Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

Unseld said Saturday he felt good. He said he had mild symptoms after his positive test.

Assistant coach Pat Delany ran the Wizards for one game in Unseld’s absence, then went into health and safety protocols as well. So Joseph Blair took over the team for the next three games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports