Vietnam MOFA expresses interest to resume allowing migrant workers into Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang recently revealed that the Taiwanese and Vietnamese governments are currently in discussion regarding the re-introduction of migrant workers into Taiwan.

At present, the two governments are negotiating on reopening borders for Vietnamese migrant workers, and Vietnamese authorities also expressed hopes that Taiwan can create convenient conditions for the re-introduction of their workers.

According to the Central News Agency, in 2021, a total of 45,058 Vietnamese workers traveled overseas to work in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Due to the impact of the epidemic, the number of people traveling abroad for work decreased by 42.7% compared with 2020, the report added.

Among the workers who headed abroad, 19,531 traveled to Taiwan, accounting for the largest number compared with those heading to other Asian countries. This number was followed by 19,510 who headed to Japan, 1,820 who headed to China, and 1,036 who headed to South Korea.

However, due to the pandemic situation in Taiwan, migrant workers were temporarily barred from entering Taiwan in May 2021, and it was only later in November that Indonesian and Thai migrant workers were allowed to resume entry into the country.

On the other hand, the Vietnamese government is still in discussion with the Taiwanese government, though recent events suggest that Taiwan will soon allow Vietnamese migrant workers back into the country as long as epidemic-prevention measures are met.