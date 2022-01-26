Taiwanese companies given 7 days to rectify unqualified migrant workers dormitories

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the pandemic worsens, the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) has given 3,433 Taiwanese companies a seven-day deadline to rectify the dormitories provided for migrant workers so that they are up to epidemic-prevention standards.

The crackdown occurred after the Askey Computer Corp. (亞旭公司) in Taoyuan recently reported cluster infections regarding their migrant workers, leading to further inspection which saw the factory failing to comply with epidemic prevention measures in its dormitories.

The company was fined NT$300,000 by Taoyuan City Government according to the “Employment Service Act” (就業服務法) for failing to implement adequate epidemic-prevention measures such as documenting where the workers went, implementing the subdivision, and transfer of workers, and more.

The MOL thus called on all employers and labor broker agencies to fulfill their managerial responsibilities and implement epidemic prevention safety measures in migrant workers’ accommodations or risk being fined for the violations.

From June 6, 2021, to January 11, 2022, the MOL has cooperated with local governments to conduct visits to manufacturing companies’ migrant workers’ dormitories to see whether they are complying with the epidemic-prevention guidelines.

From the inspection, a total of 42,383 companies were visited, of which 36,347 (85.8%) met the epidemic prevention guidelines and 6,036 (14.2%) needed improvement.

The dormitories to be improved mainly included adding flexible commuting time for migrant workers and distancing migrant workers living on the same floor who work with different employers or the same employers but at different places of work.

Unclearly-marked dormitory management rules and failure to prepare a quarantine space in advance in case of confirmed infections were also marked as standards not met by the companies.

As of January 23, 2022, there are 6,036 companies to be improved, of which 2,603 have been improved and 3,433 are still in the period of improvement. The MOL has sent a letter to the local government to actively guide the manufacturers to complete the improvement within 7 days, and re-examine and confirm the improvement results. If there is no improvement, they will be fined according to relevant laws.

According to the guidelines issued by the MOL on April 24, 2020, employers or labor broker agencies that fail to comply with epidemic-prevention measures will be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000 according to Article 57 Paragraph 9 of the “Employment Service Act.”