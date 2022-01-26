MOL sends care packages to migrant workers in quarantine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) provided care packages to 121 Taiwan businesses to give to migrant workers in quarantine on Jan. 24, representing their gratitude toward their cooperation so close to the Chinese New Year.

Representative Lai Chia-jen (賴家仁) of the Taoyuan-Hsinchu-Miaoli Reginal Office under the MOL’s Workforce Development Agency (勞動部勞動力發展署桃竹苗分署) presented the care packages in person on that day, and representatives of labor broker agencies received the gifts on behalf of the migrant workers to distribute later on.

The care packages contained thermometers, hand sanitizers, face masks, and other epidemic-prevention supplies, as well as dried goods, instant tea and coffees, sweets, and other pre-packaged foods.

The MOL hoped that the packages can help prevent migrant workers from heading out during the height of the pandemic, as well as express their thanks for their cooperation during this difficult time.

In addition, the MOL also informed them of the 1955 bilingual consultation hotline, as well as encouraged them to join the NIA’s new LINE account (LINE@移點通) so they can get guidance on epidemic prevention guidelines and relevant information in multi-languages.

Lai remarked that to prevent the epidemic from spreading, the newly-announced epidemic-prevention measures are as follows:

First, the MOL has mobilized bilingual personnel from the 1955 special line, airport service stations, and direct-employment centers to cooperate with health units in carrying out the documentation of migrant workers’ travel history. They will also prioritize assisting institutions that employ more than 50 migrant workers so that they can be screened comprehensively and quickly.

Second, The MOL has revised the epidemic prevention guidelines for employers who hire migrant workers in order to strengthen the check of migrant workers’ epidemic prevention measures and employers’ implementation of subsequent care management responsibilities.

If employers violate relevant regulations, they may face fines between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000 according to Article 57 Paragraph 9 of the “Employment Service Act” (就業服務法).

Third, the MOL is actively encouraging migrant workers to get fully vaccinated with the assistance of employers and labor broker agencies. Both are tasked with reminding migrant workers to bring along their identification documents to vaccination stations.

Last but not least, the MOL is broadcasting epidemic-prevention guidelines, measures, and information through LINE so that migrant workers can get the latest info on the pandemic.