Taiwan confirms 46 local and imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 46 new local COVID-19 cases and 46 imported infections on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 18,503.

The local infections include 24 men and 22 women, aged from under 5 years of age to over 70.

Meanwhile, 27 men and 19 women were confirmed to have contracted the virus while abroad, and the CECC reported that the youngest is not yet 5 and the oldest confirmed patient is over 60 years of age.

They traveled from the U.S. (9 cases), England (2 cases), Canada (2 cases), the Netherlands (2 cases), Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, France, China, Sweden, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Singapore. The source infections of 23 imported cases are still under investigation, the CECC added.

They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 9 and Jan. 25.

As of press time, 18,503 cases have been confirmed so far, including 3,475 imported cases, 14,974 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 122 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 851 people have died.