Taoyuan COVID-19 cluster infections claim seven more migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported on Wednesday that seven more migrant workers have contracted COVID-19 from the Taoyuan cluster infections.

According to the CECC, out of the 46 local cases reported today, 29 are from Taoyuan, among which 14 are from the Farglory Free Trade Zone cluster infections.

The 14 cases include five employees from Askey Computer Corp. (亞旭) and Ingrasys Technology Inc., who tested positive in Tuesday’s tally.

The other 9 positive infections were recorded today, which included two locals and seven migrant workers.

They had tested negative for the virus in the first test, though the second test confirmed their infections.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that as more and more employees test positive, Askey has suspended business for the time being, though other companies may resume business as long as they continue following up on their employees’ health conditions and have them perform routine PCR tests.