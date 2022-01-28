MOL to remind migrant workers suffering from occupational injury to apply for compensation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) announced on Tuesday that they will remind migrant workers suffering from occupational injuries to get medical care, and apply for the compensation and subsequent career change.

Control Yuan members Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) and Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) reported on that day that survey results showed the legal rights and interests of disabled migrant workers due to occupational injuries are not protected.

Therefore, they strongly urged the MOL to review and improve relevant regulations or procedures to help migrant workers get the care they need.

In response, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA, 勞動部職業安全衛生署) under the MOL stated that they would take the initiative to contact and notify eligible migrant workers to apply through Taiwan-based institutions and labor broker agencies so as to better protect the rights and interests of migrant workers in the future.

OSHA remarked that the procedures and documents required for applying for compensation for work injuries for migrant workers are no that different from local workers, with the exception that related documents are sometimes written in foreign languages that need to be verified or certified.

In addition, the Control Yuan had earlier discovered that compensation not issued due to negligence or users having stopped applying after being injured at work totaled around NT$40 million. To this, OSHA vowed to notify and remind eligible members in the future to apply for compensation.

Meanwhile, the MOL has also planned to strengthen supervision and inspection of factories that employ migrant workers to reduce the possibility of accidents. They will also promote disaster-prevention information as well as training with interpreters at hand so that migrant workers can better understand the courses.

As for the follow-up career rehabilitation for disabled migrant workers, local governments have assigned special personnel who can provide psychological support and social rehabilitation services for migrant workers who have suffered occupational injuries. They will then refer them to rehabilitation units for services according to their needs.

To help migrant workers change employers, the MOL will also strengthen the registration functions of public employment service centers for migrant workers and employers, assist migrant workers who have been in workplace accidents to change employers, and optimize translation services provided by employment service centers during the process of migrant workers changing and undertaking jobs.