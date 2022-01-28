New Taipei City receives complaints from more than 3K migrant workers in 2021

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Migrant workers often face labor disputes when they come to work in Taiwan and the Labor Affairs Department under the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) recently revealed that there were 3,386 complaints from migrant workers reported in 2021.

According to statistics provided by the MOL, the top three types of labor disputes between migrant workers and employers were due to wages, labor broker agency services, and work-life management.

The Labor Affairs Department held a total of 469 dispute mediation meetings for both employers and migrant employees in the previous year to help both parties resolve disputes and fight for the rights and interests of migrant workers which saw around NT$26.8 million being provided to those whose rights were infringed upon.

Foreign migrant workers often face labor disputes when they come to work in Taiwan. The number of migrant workers in New North China is 89,719, ranking third in China, and the types of disputes are diversified

Among the wage dispute cases, the most eye-catching could be credited to the collective complaint case of nearly 60 Indonesian migrant workers working on the Sanying Line.

The group of migrant workers was hired by RSEA Engineering Corporation (榮工工程) to work in Taiwan to build MRT lines, and the company entrusted another business to be responsible for the management and salary payments for migrant workers.

However, when the wages were finally given, the amount was equivalent to the basic salary in Indonesia, resulting in the migrant workers receiving less than NT$10,000 per month, which seriously violated the Labor Standards Act.

After the intervention of the Labor Affairs Department, RSEA Engineering Corporation was required to take up the employer’s responsibility according to the Labor Standards Act and was asked to pay wages, overtime pay, and special leave wages, amounting to nearly NT$10 million.

As for the shortage of laborers during the pandemic, employers are asked to not only abide by labor laws and regulations but also cherish the laborers from all over the world who stay in Taiwan to work.

The MOL urged employers to respect multiculturalism, manage migrant workers in a friendly way, and create an equal workplace and suitable living environment for all.

Labor broker agencies are also asked to serve both employers and employees, without hindering the transfer of migrant workers, not overcharging both parties under various pretexts, or risk facing hefting fines.