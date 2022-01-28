Taiwan reports 27 local, 44 imported COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 27 new local COVID-19 cases and 44 imported infections on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 18,634.

The local infections include 8 men and 19 women, aged from under 10 years of age to over 60.

Meanwhile, 25 men and 19 women were confirmed to have contracted the virus while abroad, and the CECC reported that the youngest is not yet 5 and the oldest confirmed patient is over 70 years of age.

They traveled from the U.S. (8 cases), the Philippines (8 cases), China (5 cases), Indonesia (3 cases), Japan (2 cases), Sweden (2 cases), Vietnam (2 cases), Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Turkey, England, Austria, and Denmark and arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27.

The source infections of 8 imported cases are still under investigation, the CECC added.

As of press time, 18,634 cases have been confirmed so far, including 3,561 imported cases, 15,019 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 126 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 851 people have died.