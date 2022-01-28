PCR test required for offshore-island travelers with possible COVID-19 symptoms: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday that travelers who exhibit COVID-19 like symptoms prior to traveling by boat or plane to offshore islands from Saturday onwards would need to undergo a mandatory PCR test.

According to the CECC, passengers who have displayed symptoms within 14 days of travel will also need to under a PCR test, and will only be allowed to proceed with their trip if the results come back negative.

The CECC added that all five airports (Songshan, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung), as well as the three main ports (Keelung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan), will set up COVID-19 testing stations for travelers.

In addition, all travelers must wear face masks for the duration of their flight, scan the name registration QR code, and have their temperatures taken before boarding their flights.

If you exhibit symptoms of contracting the virus at the port or airport terminal, you need to undergo a PCR test at a hospital, then take a designated virus-prevention taxi home to wait for your results, the CECC said.

Those who display COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of travel will need to undergo rapid testing, and only those with negative results will be allowed to continue their trip.

The CECC assured the public that those who test positive and are unable to embark on their trip will receive a refund, free of charge from the airline or boat company with the assistance of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, (MOTC, 交通部).