NIA spreads holiday cheer to migrant worker mothers with considerate gifts

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Chinese New Year holiday approaches, the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) visited shelters that house migrant worker mothers to gift them with diapers and milk powder to help them welcome the new year.

In particular, the Taipei Special Service Team of the NIA went to relevant charity organizations to donate diapers, milk powder, and other necessities to the new mothers, while also expressing their appreciation towards the organizations for its long-term selfless dedication in taking care of the relatively, vulnerable groups in society.

After giving birth in Taiwan, migrant mothers have to go through complicated document-processing procedures, resulting in them often having no fixed place to live in while waiting for their return back home.

Fortunately, they are able to take refuge in charity organizations, which provide accommodation and food, and also assist them in handling the return procedures, providing all-around care and assistance.

In view of the recent Omicron variant rampaging across the world, there came to be a shortage of manpower in such charities, to which the Taipei Special Service Team immediately extended a helping hand in helping migrant mothers head to hospitals to get vaccinated.

An official from the Taipei team added that, except for the days between January 28 and February 6, the vaccination stations in Taipei Main Station will be present until March 31.

They encouraged migrant workers who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and urged them to call the epidemic-prevention hotline 1922 or (02) 2239-6393 to consult the Taipei Special Service Team if they have any questions.