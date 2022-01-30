Anderson makes 28 saves in return as Sabres top Coyotes 3-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 28 saves in his return from the injured list and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kyle Okposo, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch scored to support Anderson in his first game since Nov. 2, when he sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. He missed 33 games.

Anderson lost his bid for his 44th career shutout when Shayne Gostisbehere scored from the deep slot on a power play at 11:30 of the third period. Anderson’s most recent shutout came with Ottawa when he stopped 35 shots in a 4-0 victory over Buffalo on March 26, 2019.

The Sabres played without All-Star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and forwards Rasmus Asplund and Viktor Olofsson, who were placed in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive before the afternoon skate. Dahlin has a team-high 21 assists and is tied for the team lead with 28 points.

Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Coyotes, who have lost five in a row and seven of nine.

Buffalo had dropped two of three and entered off a 5-0 blanking at Ottawa on Tuesday.

Okposo scored with a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play at 7:02 of the first period, beating Vejmelka low on the far side. Okposo was activated from injured reserve before the game after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Krebs made it 2-0 when he scored on a 2-on-1, putting a pass from Casey Mittelstadt past Vejmelka high into an open right side at 15:07 of the second.

Tuch gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead later in the period on a nice give-and-go from Krebs, guiding a cross-ice pass into the open right side of the net.

NOTES: Sabres D Will Butcher injured his left leg in a collision with Coyotes F Christian Fischer three minutes into the game and did not return. … Buffalo activated G Dustin Tokarski, who missed the previous 20 games while recovering from COVID-19. Sabres G Michael Houser was placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday. … Buffalo waived G Aaron Dell on Saturday, three days after the NHL suspended him for three games for a body check that injured Ottawa rookie Drake Batherson. … Coyotes D Cam Dineen was assigned to Tucson (AHL). … Buffalo assistant coach Matt Ellis and four members of the traveling party also were placed in COVID-19 protocol before the game.

Buffalo: Plays at Colorado on Sunday. The Avalanche have a 17-game home winning streak, fifth-longest in league history.

Arizona: Plays at Colorado on Tuesday.

