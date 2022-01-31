Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury.

Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter.

Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime.

Akers gained 45 yards on 10 carries during the first half. The second-year running back missed the regular season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury before the start of training camp. He totaled 103 yards on 41 carries in postseason wins over Arizona and Tampa Bay.

San Francisco linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also were hurt in the first half. Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and Flannigan-Fowles injured a knee in the first.

Niners defensive lineman Arden Key was evaluated for a concussion.

