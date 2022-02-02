Tennessee Senate debates expelling a convicted colleague

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate debated Wednesday whether to remove Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson from office as she awaits sentencing for wire fraud.

Prosecutors accused the Memphis lawmaker of paying personal expenses from more than $600,000 in federal grant money awarded to a school for health care workers she operated. She was ultimately convicted of two of the 20 counts, involving $3,400 in wedding expenses in 2016.

Robinson, one of three Black women in the Senate, all of them Democrats, was elected in 2018. She has maintained her innocence and declined to say whether she will resign.

“I feel beat up standing in front of you guys,” she said during Wednesday’s debate. “I didn’t prepare any words because there are no words for what this is.”

GOP senators, who outnumber Democrats 27-6, previously declined Robinson’s request to delay removal proceedings until after her sentencing in March. Robinson’s Democratic colleagues renewed the request on Wednesday, but it failed on a tie vote.

If the senators do vote to expel her, it would be the first time the chamber has removed a senator since at least the Civil War.