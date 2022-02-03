Harris rallies Magic to 119-118 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Harris scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 18 rebounds to rally the Orlando Magic past the Indiana Pacers 119-118 on Wednesday night.

Harris scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two key 3-pointers.

Indiana led by 17 midway through the third, but the margin had dwindled by the end of the period.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 26 points, and rookie Terry Taylor posted his first career double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Torrey Craig added 22 points.

Harris hit consecutive 3s to tie it at 108 with 1:50 left. Cole Anthony then stole the ball and hit two free throws to give the Magic their first lead.

Franz Wagner’s three-point play put Orlando in front for good at 113-110. Wagner finished with 17 points.

With the Pacers trailing by four, Justin Holiday hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Indiana led 81-64 midway through the third quarter before the Magic scored eight straight points to cut it to 86-80. They tied it at 88 early in the fourth.

Indiana sank 10 of 19 3-pointers in the first half to lead 67-53 at halftime. The Pacers shot 54.2% in the first half while the Magic hit 44.9% from the field.

Taylor’s contributions were needed as Pacers rookie forward Isaiah Jackson left the game in the first 30 seconds with a right ankle sprain. He went straight to the locker room and wasn’t able to return. It was Taylor’s sixth game as he has played most of the season in the G League.

TIP-INS

Magic: Harris, who is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, cracked 20 points for the first time since scoring 28 on Jan. 8 against Detroit. … Anthony’s shooting woes continued as he shot just 2 of 15. He is shooting only 35% over the last 10 games.

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis missed his second consecutive game because of health and safety protocols. Sabonis is expected to miss Friday’s game against Chicago as well. Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Gorga Bitzade (sore right foot) also were sidelined.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Pacers: Host the Chicago Bulls in the finale of a three-game homestand Friday night.

