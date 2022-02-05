Kalib Boone, Cisse lead Oklahoma State past Oklahoma 64-55

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 12 points, and Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 64-55 on Saturday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak.

Rondel Walker scored 11 points and Keylan Boone added 10 for Oklahoma State (11-11, 4-6 Big 12).

Tanner Groves scored 23 points and Elijah Harkless added 15 for Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7), which has lost seven of eight after a fast start under new coach Porter Moser.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 20-13 lead, but an alley-oop dunk by Cisse on a lob from Isaac Likekele cut the Sooners’ lead to 20-19. A tip-in by Oklahoma State’s Keylan Boone tied the game at 23 with about four minutes left in the first half. Keylan Boone’s 3-pointer with about a minute left in the half gave Oklahoma State a 29-28 lead, a margin that held until the break.

Avery Anderson’s acrobatic up-and-under left-handed layup gave Oklahoma State a 38-32 lead with just under 13 minutes to play, and Keylan Boone’s dunk on a pass from his brother, Kalib Boone, made it 40-32. The Cowboys led by at least four points the rest of the way.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners eliminated their usual weakness — turnovers — and replaced it with poor shooting. Oklahoma shot 37.7% overall. The Sooners made just 1 of 10 3-pointers in the second half and never attempted a free throw.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had struggled in close games recently, with three of their four defeats during their losing streak being by five or fewer points. This time, the Cowboys were aggressive from the start and never let up.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Visits TCU on Tuesday.

