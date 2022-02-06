Washington, Tshiebwe push No. 5 Kentucky over Alabama 66-55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama on Saturday night.

Five players scored in double digits for Kentucky (19-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference), led by Washington. Daimion Collins, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks Jr. and Tshiebwe all scored 10 each.

Alabama (14-9, 4-6) shot 28% from the field and 10% from 3-point range, the latter being the worst of in coach Nate Oats’ tenure.

Charles Bediako scored 12 points and had eight rebounds to lead Alabama, which Alabama missed 12 shots in a row in the second half during a stretch where Kentucky pushed its lead from four points to 11.

Alabama’s shooting woes were the main difference in the game: The teams were tied in turnovers (15) and Alabama outrebounded Kentucky 47-44.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats are two games behind Auburn in the SEC standings and lost the one head-to-head matchup of the season, making a regular-season SEC championship unlikely.

Alabama: The Tide didn’t have what it took to beat Kentucky like they did this season with wins over No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 6 Houston and No. 8 Baylor.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: At South Carolina on Tuesday.

Alabama: At Ole Miss on Wednesday for the first game against an unranked team in two weeks.

