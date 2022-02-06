Cardaño-Hillary, No. 5 Indiana women beat Purdue 64-57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17, leading No. 5 Indiana over Purdue 64-57 on Sunday.

Chloe Moore-McNeil added a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench for the Hoosiers (16-3, 8-1 Big Ten). It was her first career double-double.

The Boilermakers outscored Indiana 16-12 in the fourth quarter. Playing in front of 7,891 fans, its largest crowd of the season, the Hoosiers closed out the win on Berger’s four free throws in the final 23 seconds.

Cardaño-Hillary, who missed Indiana’s first game against Purdue due to health and safety protocols, had seven turnovers, including four in the fourth quarter.

Jeanae Terry led Purdue (13-10, 4-8) with 14 points. Brooke Moore scored 13 off the bench.

The Hoosiers led 34-24 at halftime after Purdue missed six of its final seven shots before the break.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers haven’t won at Assembly Hall since Jan. 19, 2012.

Indiana: The Hoosiers took care of their in-state rival Purdue for the second time this season, despite not having leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes for either game. Indiana beat Purdue 73-68 in overtime Jan. 16.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays Penn State at home Wednesday before heading to play Wisconsin on Sunday.

Indiana: Plays at Illinois for the first time this season after their earlier matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

