Neil Young tells Spotify workers to 'get out of that place'

NEW YORK (AP) — Not satisfied with urging fellow musicians to leave Spotify, Neil Young wants the company’s employees to jump ship, too.

In a message posted on his website Monday, Young said to Spotify employees that company CEO Daniel Ek is a bigger problem than Joe Rogan, who has stirred outcry over vaccine skepticism and his past use of racial slurs on his podcast.

“Ek pulls the strings,” Young said. “Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers — not art, not creativity.”

Young started the protest against the streaming service by asking that his music be removed because popular podcaster Joe Rogan had a guest who’s been accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his show.

Other artists followed, including Grammy winner India.Arie, who posted a compilation on Instagram of Rogan using the N-word in some past episodes.

There was no immediate comment from Spotify on Tuesday about Young’s latest message.

In a message to employees Sunday, Ek called Rogan’s racist language “incredibly hurtful” but said “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”