Wolf's final budget, like his first, features public schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s eighth and final budget proposal unveiled Tuesday would push state spending past $43 billion for the first time, as the Democrat asks lawmakers for the biggest-ever increase in aid for public schools, plus more money for direct care workers, higher-education institutions and college scholarships.

Wolf delivered the $43.7 billion proposal to lawmakers before he was to address them in a joint session of the House and Senate at 11:30 a.m.

A hallmark of the Democrat’s tenure in office has been a campaign to wipe out deep funding disparities between the poorest and wealthiest public schools, and he is again hoping to persuade the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a large increase, more than $1.5 billion.

In addition to public schools, Wolf wants to increase reimbursements for direct care workers who serve the elderly and disabled under Medicaid and marshal more money to qualify Pennsylvania for new federal highway and bridge funding.

State universities and scholarship programs also would get substantial new sums.

Republican lawmakers, however, have long been leery of Wolf’s proposed spending increases, and have pushed for more conservative budgeting.

The state’s bank accounts are flush from an economy juiced with federal pandemic subsidies, and a multibillion-dollar surplus is projected when the 2022-23 fiscal year starts on July 1.

Most of Wolf’s budget proposals have revolved around a large tax increase. However, given the state’s cash cushion, Wolf is proposing no change to state income or sales taxes, the state’s two main sources of income.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter and Mark Scolforo at https://www.twitter.com/houseofbuddy.