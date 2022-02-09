Prosecutors: 2 Hawaii lawmakers took bribes to steer bills

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state senator and a member of the House of Representatives took bribes including envelopes of cash, Las Vegas hotel rooms and New Orleans casino chips in exchange for shaping cesspool legislation, according to federal allegations filed in court Tuesday.

Former Senate majority leader J. Kalani English tried unsuccessfully to hide an envelope with a $5,000 bribe when FBI agents stopped his vehicle after a meeting with a business owner in January 2021, according to a charging document.

In all, English received more than $18,000 in bribes, prosecutors said.

English announced his retirement in May 2021, saying he was suffering from long-term effects of COVID-19.

“Kalani is extremely remorseful and deeply sorry for his actions,” said his attorney, Richard Sing. “He has cooperated fully with the Federal Government and will be taking formal responsibility in the form of a guilty plea to be completed in the coming days.”

A charging document against Cullen said bribes he received included casino chips and four cash payments totaling $23,000.

State Rep. Ty Cullen submitted his resignation Tuesday, House Speaker Scott Saiki said.

A voicemail message left for Cullen at his office was not immediately returned. It was unclear if an attorney represents him.