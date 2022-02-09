Mikaela Shiffrin's 2nd Olympic race also ends early

BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s second race at the Beijing Games ended even more quickly than her first.

The 26-year-old American skidded out of control about five seconds into the opening run of the slalom Wednesday and is out of the event.

That was even less time than her trip down the course lasted in the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.

This time, Shiffrin went over to the side of the hill, sat in the snow and bowed her head.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports