Calipari praises Kentucky name, image, likeness measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A plan by Kentucky lawmakers to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes won praise Wednesday from University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, who called it a “model” approach offering flexibility on a still-evolving issue.

Calipari and UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart offered insights on the legislation during a Senate Education Committee meeting. The panel advanced the measure to the full Senate.

College athletes in Kentucky have been able to make money off their name, image and likeness since last summer, when an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear took effect. His action was seen as a short-term response until state or federal lawmakers took action.

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.

Calipari praised the response being crafted by Kentucky lawmakers, telling the committee: “I think it’s a model bill. I think other states are going to look at this bill and say, ‘Wow.’”

The coach said the bill would give university administrators “the room to look at this and say how we do this. Yet you protect these student-athletes. … You’re giving them opportunities.”

Sen. Morgan McGarvey said it would set a framework for college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. But much of how it would be regulated would be left up to schools, he said.

“We put some parameters on it but try to be as permissive as possible to let these institutions best help their student-athletes,” he said.

The legislation is Senate Bill 6.