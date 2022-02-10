Governor optimistic of approval for tax cuts, voting access

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed optimism Wednesday that legislators will embrace her proposals for tax cuts with a little over a week left in the annual regular legislative session, coupled with disbelief that Democratic legislators are hesitating to back major crime-fighting initiatives.

The governor also said she is determination to expand voting access though legislation, and is confident that New Mexico will offer some incentives to spur local hydrogen fuel development, as the federal government dedicates billions of dollars to the fledgling industry.

Lujan Grisham, as she runs for reelection in November, has proposed eliminating longstanding state taxes on Social Security income that would benefit middle- and upper-income retirees, as well as a slight reduction to the state’s gross receipts tax on most retail sales and business transactions.

“I’m very confident that those are coming together in the way that they need to” on tax cuts, said Lujan Grisham, noting that she met with legislators on Tuesday to discuss progress. She alluded to additional proposal on tax relief for working families that has not been made public.

The state’s quick-fire 30-day legislative session — which follows an abbreviated format in even-numbered years — ends on Feb. 17 at noon.

“On the other hand, it feels like it’s a very long time to get all the things that we believe will make a difference for New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said.