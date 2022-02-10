Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades.

LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness. It was the first game the former league MVP had missed this season.

Dennis Smith’s behind-the-back pass to Trendon Watford for the basket put the Blazers up 89-82 with 8:41 left. Los Angeles rebounded and briefly pulled in front 96-95 on James’ layup. But Simons’ 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 102-98 lead with 2:41 left.

After James’ dunk, Simons made another 3 that put Portland up 105-100. James’ layup got the Lakers within three points with 27.8 second on the clock but Simons made a pair free throws — and James’ 3-pointer at the buzzer wasn’t enough.

Each team was playing the second of a back-to-back. The Blazers fell 113-95 to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday while the Lakers were defeated at home by Milwaukee 131-116.

The Blazers have cleaned house ahead of Thursday’s deadline with three multiple-player trades. Portland had just nine players available against the Lakers.

Among the players dealt away was guard CJ McCollum, who went to New Orleans on Tuesday. The move broke up Portland’s longtime backcourt duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard.

A six-time All-Star, Lillard has not played since the start of the new year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. While there is no timetable for his return, Lillard was out on the court taking shots well before Wednesday night’s game

Without Westbook, the Lakers started James, Davis, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk and Avery Bradley. It was the team’s 28th starting lineup this season.

The Blazers kept up with the Lakers through the first three quarters, never letting the margin extend to double digits. Los Angeles led 54-47 at the half, but Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic led all scorers with 15 points.

Portland narrowed it in the third quarter. Ben McLemore’s 3-pointer tied the game at 58, before Simons’ 3 briefly gave the Blazers the lead.

TIP INS

Lakers: James and Dwight Howard were listed as questionable going into the game, but played. … The Lakers hit 11 3-pointers in the first half. Anthony Davis finished with 17 points.

Trail Blazers: The Blazers acquired veteran forward Joe Ingles in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs earlier Wednesday. … The Blazers went 1-of-13 from 3-point range in the opening half.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Los Angeles visits the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Trail Blazers; Portland hosts the New York Knicks on Saturday.

