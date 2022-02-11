3 major Democrats run for Hawaii governor, 4th mulls race

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s race for governor has three major Democratic Party candidates to date, while a fourth is considering a run.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green officially entered the race on Wednesday. Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and former first lady Vicky Cayetano are also running.

U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight program on Tuesday that he was giving “serious thought” to running.

Hawaii’s primary election is scheduled to be held Aug. 13.

Green has served as lieutenant governor since 2018 under Gov. David Ige. Before that he was a state senator representing Kona and Kau. He is also an emergency room physician.

Caldwell served as mayor for eight years and as acting mayor and city managing director before that. He was also a state representative and attorney.

Cayetano is married to former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano. She also was CEO of United Laundry Services.

Kahele has served in Congress since 2020. Before that he was a state senator representing Hilo.

Green leads in fundraising with $1.69 million collected since the last general election. Caldwell raised $1.28 million. Cayetano brought in $825,000 including $350,000 that she loaned her campaign.

From the Republican Party, Lynn Mariano and Paul Morgan have filed papers with the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission.