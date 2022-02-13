Ruzicka has goal, assist as Flames beat Islanders 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Erik Gudbranson and Christopher Tanev also scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Flames, who have opened a seven-game homstand with three wins. Jacob Markstrom, making his 12th consecutive strart, finished with 19 saves to improve to 20-10-5 on the season.

Calgary climbed within one point of Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. The Flames hold three games in hand on the Golden Knights.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin, getting a surprise start after Semyon Varlamov was placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols during warm-ups, had 24 saves.

Calgary struck first at 9:58 when defenseman Rasmus Andersson carried the puck in deep and around the net before centering a pass to Ruzicka, and the rookie center one-timed it into the top corner.

The Islanders tied it up with 2:53 left on a power play when Dobson’s point shot deflected off Blake Coleman’s stick and eluded Markstrom.

The Flames regained the lead 61 seconds later on a setup from Gaudreau, who crossed the Islanders’ blue line, curled back to buy himself some time and space and fed Tanev coming late in the slot, and he fired a 40-foot wrist shot inside the goal post.

Gaudreau extended his points streak to six games (four assists and seven points.

Calgary briefly built up a two-goal lead late in the second period when Ruzicka neatly set up Mangiapane’s redirection in front with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. It was Mangiapane’s team-leading 24th.

But just over a minute later, the Islanders got back to within one when Pageau got free in the slot and one-timed Zach Parise’s pass behind Markstrom.

The Flames got some insurance eight minutes into the third when Gudbranson scored his second of the season on a set-up from Milan Lucic. Calgary put the game away at 15:13 on Lindholm’s one-timer, which extended his goal streak to four and point-streak to six (4-3-7).

Notes: With six points tonight – one from each player — Calgary’s defense has combined for 23 points in the last four games. … The Islanders emergency back-up was Calgary native Colin Cooper, 27, who formerly played for Mount Royal University. He stayed in the dressing room though and did not sit on the bench. … New York forward Kyle Palmieri was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game after returning to the team from a one-game paternity absence.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Buffalo on Tuesday night to finish a four-game trip.

Flames: Host Columbus on Tuesday night in the fourth of a seven-game homestand.

