Odermatt wins snowy giant slalom for 1st Olympic medal

BEIJING (AP) — Marco Odermatt has owned the giant slalom this season, and now he owns an Olympic gold medal in the event.

The 24-year-old Swiss skier plowed through snow and poor visibility Sunday to win the men’s giant slalom at the Beijing Games.

It was the first time snow fell during an Alpine skiing race at this year’s Olympics and the bad weather conditions caused the second run to be postponed by 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Odermatt coped with the conditions and the delay — and a first-run mistake — to post an unofficial combined time of 2 minutes, 09.35 seconds.

Zan Kranjec of Slovenia took silver, 0.19 seconds behind, and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France earned bronze, 1.34 behind.

The skiers had been racing and training on artificial snow until the real thing started to fall on Saturday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center. A second women’s downhill training run was canceled because of the conditions on Sunday.

It was the first medal in a major championship for Odermatt, who is competing at his first Olympics. He was seventh in Monday’s downhill and failed to finish the super-G the following day.

Odermatt has dominated in the giant slalom this season, winning four of the five races on the World Cup circuit to lead the discipline standings as well as the overall standings.

He let out a roar after crossing the line on Sunday and raised his ski poles above his head.

